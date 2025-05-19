The Houston Astros have received a cautiously optimistic update regarding their star slugger. In the latest Yordan Alvarez injury development, the Houston DH said his hand is “getting a lot better,” sparking hope for a return to the Astros lineup soon.

Alvarez has been out since May 5 due to a muscle strain in his right hand. The injury has kept him from reclaiming his spot in the Astros lineup. Though there was hope he would be ready for activation earlier this month, lingering discomfort has delayed his return.

The most recent update came directly from Alvarez in a report posted by Brian Murphy of MLB.com on X, formerly Twitter.

” Yordan Alvarez said he still feeling a little pain in his right hand but said it is ‘getting a lot better.' Right now he's swinging off a tee in the batting cages and he insinuated that he's not currently swinging at 100 percent. #Astros”

The statement is the most encouraging sign in days and provides added clarity on the Astros' current injury situation. While Alvarez has returned to batting cage work, the team isn't rushing him back into full game action.

The Alvarez return timeline is still up in the air as the team prioritizes long term health over short term gains. Before the injury, Alvarez had been off to a slow start in 2025 with just three home runs and a .646 OPS in 29 games. His full return to form will be critical for the Astros if they hope to stay competitive in the AL West.

In 2024, Alvarez led Houston in home runs, batting average, and RBIs while continuing to be one of the most dangerous hitters in the league. His presence in the heart of the lineup is a difference maker, and the team is focused on making sure he returns at full strength, ready to help lead the team to another deep postseason run.