The Houston Astros made the playoffs last season, but the team is not the same as it used to be. In 2025, Jose Altuve has played in the outfield to make up for their losses. Joe Espada's team sits in the middle of the American League West division. However, a reunion with former third baseman Alex Bregman could happen this winter.

Bregman signed a three-year deal, $120 million deal with the Boston Red Sox this winter. Two months into the season, it has become one of the best signings of the offseason. Despite drama between the Red Sox and Rafael Devers, Bregman is leading a top 10 offense.

Bregman is having one of his best seasons at the plate in years. If he can keep it up through the rest of the season, he could decide to opt out of his deal, according to The Athletic's Jon Bowden. Going that route would start a bidding war amongst the league's contenders.

The 31-year-old would be one of the best players available if he throws his name into free agency. Houston, for one, would love to reunite with their former All-Star star.

“Last offseason in free agency, Bregman made it clear that if he didn’t return to the Astros, he wanted to sign with the Red Sox — and he did, turning down more years and dollars from the Tigers in the process,” Bowden said. “He quickly became the team leader in Boston and is having his best offensive season in years with a .386 on-base percentage, 11 homers and 17 doubles. Bregman, who is making $40 million this year and signed for two more years at that rate, will likely opt out of his deal. His free-agent market should be even more robust than last offseason with the Red Sox joined by the Yankees, Tigers, Astros, Phillies and even the Dodgers; he would be an upgrade for all of them at the hot corner.”

Getting Bregman back would be huge for Houston. He, Altuve, and Yordan Alvarez would have one last chance to band together and lead the Astros. However, that will have to wait for the winter. Right now, Espada is working on solving Houston's problems so his team can flag down the Seattle Mariners.