The New York Mets ended up victorious in the Freddy Peralta sweepstakes. However, they weren't alone in their pursuit of the reigning All-Star.

The Houston Astros were another franchise involved in trade discussions with the Milwaukee Brewers. However, after agreeing to a previous three-way deal, Houston took themselves out of the running, via Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic.

“The Houston Astros were another team to show interest in Peralta, but they dropped out last month after trading top prospect Jacob Melton as part of a three-way trade that landed them starter Mike Burrows,” Rosenthal and Sammon wrote.

If any trade for Peralta was going to get done, it appears that Melton would have to be involved. With that no longer a possibility, the Brewers decided to move on and focus on the Mets' trade pitch.

The Astros opted to deal Melton to the Tampa Bay Rays in a deal that landed them Mike Burrows from the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burrows may not have the same name-brand value as Peralta. But the Astros are still counting on him to be a key piece of their rotation.

As for Melton, the outfielder ranked as the No. 1 prospect in Houston's organization in 2024, via MLB Pipeline. He struggled a bit over his first 32 games in the majors, hitting .157 with seven RBIs and stolen bases. However, over his 262 games at the minor league level, Melton hit .255 with 48 home runs, 139 RBIs and 93 stolen bases. It's clear to see why the Brewers were so interested in him.

But now, an Astros-Peralta trade remains an urban legend. Talks may have gotten close with Melton still in Houston. As soon as he was dealt though, the Peralta dream died.