The Kansas City Royals and starting pitcher Cole Ragans are reportedly in agreement on a three-year, $13.25 million contract extension, Jeff Passan of ESPN reports. So with Ragans still under team control for a few years, why did they decide to offer Ragans this deal?

“The deal covers this year and his first two arbitration seasons, giving KC cost certainty and Ragans a near-top-of-the-market arb salary,” Passan wrote.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com also provided a salary breakdown of Ragans' extension.

Expand Tweet

Instead of having to go through the arbitration process, Ragans is now guaranteed a quality amount of money without having to deal with uncertainty. The Royals also get “cost certainty” as a result of the contract.

The Royals have made a number of moves this offseason. Although Kansas City fell short in the postseason last year, this is a Royals ball club with a bright future.

Ragans, a left-handed pitcher, has quietly become a star. He made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2022. Ragans would later join the Royals in 2023, though. After struggling in Texas, he found his footing in Kansas City and turned in a 2.64 ERA in 12 starts.

2024 was his breakout season, however.

The 27-year-old made his first career All-Star team during the '24 campaign. He ultimately finished the season with a sparkling 3.14 ERA across 32 starts. Ragans added 223 strikeouts and led the league with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Kansas City believes in the ace. If the Royals want to make another playoff run, they need Ragans to pitch at a high level once again. Giving him further contract certainty may alleviate some pressure.

Ragans finished fourth in American League Cy Young voting this past season. It would not be surprising to see him take another step forward and make a serious run at the award sooner rather than later. And if he wins the award, Ragans will earn some extra cash as Feinsand reported.