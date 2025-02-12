Anthony Rendon has not lived up to expectations with the Los Angeles Angels since signing a seven-year, $245 million contract. This time around, Rendon didn't even make it to spring training.

The third baseman will be undergoing hip surgery and is set to miss, “a long amount of time,” via Sam Blum of The Athletic. Rendon suffered a setback while rehabbing from his previous injuries. He missed time in 2024 dealing with a hamstring tear, lower back inflammation and an oblique injury that ultimately ended his season.

Overall, Rendon appeared in just 57 games during the 2024 campaign. He hit a measly .218 with no home runs, 14 RBI and six stolen bases.

Unfortunately for Angels fans, Rendon missing time has become the norm since his arrival in Los Angeles. He has never played more than 60 games in a single season with the team. His 57 games played was actually the second-highest total of his Angels tenure, only trailing the 2021 season; where he appeared in 58 games.

Over Rendon's entire five-year tenure with Los Angeles, he has hit .242 with 22 home runs, 125 RBI and 10 stolen bases. In 2019 – as a member of the Washington Nationals – Rendon hit .319 with 34 home runs, 126 RBI and five stolen bases. His lone All-Star season has exceeded his entire stint with the Angels from a statistical perspective.

Anthony Rendon is still under contract through the 2027 season. But with his latest injury, it's fair to wonder if he will ever don an Angels jersey ever again. Los Angeles has already gone out and signed Yoan Moncada to take over his spot at the hot corner.

To even make it back on the field, Rendon will have to battle through another laborious rehab process. And if/when he makes his return, it's fair to wonder if he even provides value to Los Angeles' lineup.

Rendon's career hasn't gone how he or the Angels planned. The 2025 season seems to be no different for player and team.