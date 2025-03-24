The Los Angeles Angels are adding a seasoned arm to their pitching depth just ahead of Opening Day. “The Angels and RHP Carl Edwards Jr. have agreed to a minor league deal.” via Aram Leighton on X, formerly Twitter. The signing gives the Halos a potentially valuable bullpen piece with years of MLB experience, even if Edwards is coming off a turbulent season.

Edwards, 33, appeared in just one major league game last season with the Padres. That outing was forgettable — he allowed two walks and a hit without recording an out before being lifted. After that, San Diego designated him for assignment, and Edwards chose to test free agency instead of accepting an outright assignment.

Despite his struggles at the big-league level in 2024, Edwards found some success in the minors. Between Triple-A Iowa (Cubs) and El Paso (Padres), he posted a solid 3.30 ERA. However, his command was an issue; he walked over 14% of batters faced — an area that has plagued him throughout his career.

The Angels get much-needed bullpen depth ahead of Opening Day

Once a rising star in the Cubs’ bullpen, Edwards debuted in 2015 and played a key role in Chicago’s 2016 World Series championship. Known for his lively fastball and elite strikeout ability, he posted a 3.54 ERA across parts of 10 MLB seasons, with a 28.1% strikeout rate and 12.7% walk rate. His journey has included stops with the Cubs, Padres, Mariners, Braves, Blue Jays, and Nationals.

Most recently, Edwards spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons with Washington. He was a steady contributor there, recording a 3.07 ERA in 93 2/3 innings, though again paired with less-than-ideal peripherals. His 2023 season ended early due to a stress fracture in his right shoulder, which limited his offseason opportunities. He signed a minor league deal with the Cubs this winter, but after failing to crack their Opening Day roster, he opted out in June and joined the Padres’ Triple-A team.

At this point in his career, Edwards may not return to the dominance he displayed earlier in his tenure with the Cubs, but his experience and swing-and-miss stuff still carry appeal. The Angels’ bullpen has been one of their biggest question marks entering the season, and this low-risk move gives them a potential multi-inning reliever with high-leverage experience.

Given his minor league status, Edwards will likely report to Triple-A Salt Lake to begin the year. However, if he can refine his command and stay healthy, the Angels could have a serviceable option ready to step in during the long grind of the season.

With Opening Day right around the corner, the Angels are clearly not done looking for potential contributors. Carl Edwards Jr. may be a sneaky addition now, but he’s shown in the past that he’s capable of big moments — and the Angels are hoping he’s got a few more left in the tank.