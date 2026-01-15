The Los Angeles Angels continue reshaping their identity ahead of the 2026 season, and new starter Grayson Rodriguez offered a notable endorsement of the clubhouse culture this week. The right-hander compared the current Angels roster to the 2023 Baltimore Orioles, a team that surprised baseball by winning 101 games and accelerating a successful rebuild.

Rodriguez shared those thoughts during an appearance on the Foul Territory TV podcast, explaining why the Angels’ roster construction felt familiar to him. The comparison carries weight, as the 26-year-old was part of Baltimore’s rotation during that breakout season and experienced the environment that fueled the Orioles’ rise firsthand.

During the conversation, the 26-year-old pointed to the blend of youth and experience as the first similarity that stood out. The network later took to its X (formerly known as Twitter) to share Rodriguez's praise for his new team.

Grayson Rodriguez is all about Mike Maddux's old-school mindset. 🔥 "Just kind of getting back to the basics. I think that could work really well." pic.twitter.com/Zuu3lx5iVe — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) January 15, 2026

“I've looked at the roster, and to be honest with you, it kind of reminds me of how we were in Baltimore in 2023. Lots of like—I'm not going to say super young guys, but lots of younger guys. Then you have Darneau, a veteran catcher. Um, and then you got O’Hoppe. It's kind of like a Rutschman-McCann kind of mix to me; that was the first thing that popped out.”

The Angels acquired Rodriguez in a high-profile offseason move aimed at stabilizing a rotation that has struggled for consistency recently. After missing the 2025 season while recovering from elbow surgery, he enters Spring Training fully cleared and is expected to anchor the pitching staff near the top.

The Orioles comparison matters because that 2023 club combined youth, depth, and belief before emerging as a division champion. Rodriguez suggested the Angels now carry a similar edge, driven by players eager to reshape the organization’s recent narrative.

For the Angels, the shift reflects a move away from star-heavy roster construction toward sustainable pitching and internal development. Rodriguez brings frontline upside along with perspective from a rebuild that proved successful.

If the comparison proves accurate, Los Angeles could emerge as one of the American League’s most unpredictable teams.