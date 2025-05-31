Los Angeles Angels fans are waiting on pins and needles for Mike Trout to recover from a recent injury. Meanwhile, they got a lot of bang for their bucket, seeing one of their most significant step up to the plate most unexpectedly.

On Friday, former Angel Troy Glaus pinched a hit for the exhibition team, the Savannah Bananas, at a game at Angel Stadium, per ESPN. The Savannah Bananas are a barnstorming team based in Savannah, Georgia.

They are the baseball equivalent of the Harlem Globetrotters, performing skits, dances, and creative ways to interact with fans. They played a game called “Banana Ball,” a fast-paced style of play.

There is no bunting, fans catching foul balls are considered outs, and there is a one-on-one tiebreaker.

The Angels are in the thick of a struggling season with a 26-30 record. They are currently 4th place in the American League West. However, the Angels recently went on an eight-game win streak and seven straight games, hitting two home runs.

Glaus has been with the Bananas since 2016. But his time with the Angels was his glory years.

Troy Glaus's tenure with the Angels

Glaus played 11 seasons in the MLB. He played for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Detroit Tigers, St. Louis Cardinals, and Atlanta Braves. Glaus was a part of the Angels from 1998-2004.

In 2000, Glaus had a breakout season in which he hit 47 home runs, a team record. In 2002, he was a catalyst in leading the Angels to a World Series title over the San Francisco Giants in seven games.

He batted .385 with 10 hits, three home runs, 8 RBIs, and seven runs scored. In Game 6, the Angels trailed the Giants 5-0 in the 7th inning and faced elimination. Scott Spiezio hit a two-run home run to cut it to two.

Then, in the 8th inning, Darin Erstad hit a leadoff homer. Glaus hit a two-run double to give the Angels a 6-5 lead.