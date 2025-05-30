The Los Angeles Angels' wait is finally over. After being without him for a month, Ron Washington and the Angels welcome star outfielder Mike Trout back from injury. The former American League MVP suffered a bone bruise at the end of April that kept him out of the lineup. His return to the order is a welcome sight, but fans will have to wait for him to retake the field alongside Jorge Soler and Chris Taylor.

Because of the nature of his latest injury, Trout told Angels reporter Erica Weston that he will return at designated hitter. Once he settles back into the rhythm of Major League Baseball, Trout will get back into the outfield soon. His plan forces Washington to be flexible with his roster. Luckily for him, Soler and Taylor have proven to be versatile pieces.

Soler has been serving as the team's left fielder and will continue to do so. Taylor and Jo Adell will remain in center field for the time being. Los Angeles has been without Trout for long enough that him not being in left field is not the end of the world. At this point Washington and the Angels are just happy to have him back on the field.

Article Continues Below

Trout's return comes at a crucial point in Los Angeles' season. They will try to end a five-game losing streak on Friday against the Cleveland Guardians. Getting a win against one of the AL's best teams could kickstart a turnaround. The Angels are under .500, but are only one game out of third place in the AL West.

Regardless of whether Trout's return results in wins or not, getting their star back is a big morale boost. The outfielder has been in and out of the lineup for years. Whenever he has been healthy, though, Trout has produced.

Fans hope that their leader can recapture the level of play he started the season with. Soler, Taylor, and the rest of the Angels roster could also see their numbers rebound playing alongside one of the league's biggest stars.