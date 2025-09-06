Despite a rough past few weeks, the Los Angeles Angels are still in the AL Wild Card hunt. Although they are seven games out from the final spot, a winning streak could certainly help narrow that gap. After losing their last two games to the Kansas City Royals and the Athletics, the Angels will look to defeat the A's in order to tie their weekend series. Ahead of their Saturday night matchup, the Angels promoted pitcher Chase Silseth from Triple-A. According to the Halos' official PR page on X (formerly Twitter), the team also placed reliever Ryan Zeferjahn on the 15-Day IL.

“#Angels transactions: •Recalled RHP Chase Silseth from Triple-A Salt Lake •Placed RHP Ryan Zeferjahn (right knee tendinitis) on 15-day injured list,” posted the PR account before Saturday's tilt.

Despite mostly starting in his previous stints with the Angels, it looks like Silseth will take Zeferjahn's spot in the bullpen for the time being. The starting rotation is in a decent spot, with young guns Caden Dana and Mitch Farris doing their part. How long will Zeferjahn be out with the right knee affliction? If Los Angeles does manage to navigate into a Wild Card spot, could the right-hander get back in time to contribute to a postseason run?

Angels clinging to slim playoff hopes as regular season wanes

There are 21 days and a few hours left in the 2025 season. The regular season finale for every single team will occur on Sunday, September 28th. That doesn't give the Angels a lot of time to make up those seven games. They will also need a good amount of luck, as the five teams ahead of them in the Wild Card race, including the current holders of the final spot, the Seattle Mariners, will have to basically choke in a sense in order for Los Angeles to have a shot.

Yet, it's still very possible that the Angels could make the playoffs. If that happens, then they will have a chance at winning the World Series, even if it's a small chance. If Silseth gets back to the kind of consistency he's shown in the past, the right-hander could be a key part of the Halos' bullpen. In a postseason race where anything can happen, even Los Angeles could have a shot at October glory.