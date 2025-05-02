The Los Angeles Angels have placed superstar outfielder Mike Trout on the 10-day injured list with a bone bruise in his left knee, manager Ron Washington announced following Thursday night’s 10-4 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Washington said the injury isn’t believed to be serious and that imaging revealed no structural damage. Still, Trout will need time to rest and recover. “It’s not significant,” Washington said. “But he needs rest.”

The injury occurred during Wednesday’s series finale against the Seattle Mariners when Trout sprinted down the line and lunged for first base while trying to leg out an infield single. He stayed in the game for one more inning before being removed in favor of pinch-hitter Jo Adell. Trout initially believed the discomfort was scar tissue breaking up and even hoped to play Thursday, but the team opted for caution.

This marks the first game Trout has missed in 2025 and the first time this season he will hit the injured list. It’s a frustrating development for both the player and the organization, particularly because it affects the same knee in which he tore his meniscus last year — an injury that cut his 2024 campaign short after just 29 games.

Mike Trout heads back to the IL

Despite the team’s insistence that the bone bruise is minor, the uncertainty surrounding Trout’s health lingers. The three-time MVP has played in only one season with more than 100 games since 2020. From calf strains to back issues to last year’s dual meniscus tears, Trout’s durability has become a pressing concern.

Even more troubling is that Trout hasn’t looked like himself at the plate this season. Through 29 games, he’s slashing just .173/.261/.462. While his nine home runs still rank among the league’s best, he’s striking out nearly 30% of the time and suffering from a career-low .159 BABIP.

His wRC+ of 96 suggests he’s been slightly below league average offensively — a jarring reality for someone once considered the best player on the planet. With Trout sidelined, the Angels will need to reshuffle their outfield. Jorge Soler started in right field Thursday and figures to see more time there. Gustavo Campero, recently called up, adds depth.

Other internal options include Ryan Noda and Niko Kavadas, though both are more natural fits at first base. Top outfield prospect Matthew Lugo has struggled in the minors, and Christian Moore — though heating up at Double-A — is an infielder and not expected to make the jump just yet.

Trout is expected to address the media Friday before Game 2 of the series against Detroit. While the Angels hope this latest setback is a short-term issue, the reality is familiar: once again, they’ll be without their franchise cornerstone at a time when they can least afford it.