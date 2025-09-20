Before their game against the Colorado Rockies, the Los Angeles Angels made a few roster moves as they're dealing with an injury to one of their players, according to beat writer Jeff Fletcher.

“The Angels have placed RHP Robert Stephenson on the IL with right elbow inflammation. Sam Bachman is here,” Fletcher wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This is Stephenson's third time on the injured list this season, and this one will most likely keep him sidelined for the rest of the year. Stephenson started the season on IL after recovering from Tommy John surgery in 2024 and didn't play that year.

Stephenson came back on the mound for the first time on May 28 against the New York Yankees, and he pitched a perfect inning while striking out two. In the next game, he threw three pitches before he landed on his back and had to leave the game with right biceps inflammation. That injury kept him out for around three months, and he came back in August.

Through 12 games, Stephenson has a 2.70 ERA in ten innings pitched. He has one more season remaining on his contract and has a $2.5 million club option for 2027. The hope is that Stephenson can come back next season and play a full year for the Angels.

For Bachman, he also started the season on the injured list, and he returned in May. He's been going back and forth between the MLB and Triple-A this season, and he was recently optioned to Salt Lake at the end of August.

The Angels are currently 69-85 and are in last place in the AL West as the regular season is near the end.