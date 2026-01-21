Mike Trout is without a doubt one of the greatest players of his generation, and at 34 years old, he still certainly wants to keep playing the game he loves. At his best, the Los Angeles Angels star can do nearly everything at an elite level in baseball, but if there's one thing that has been glaringly his weakness during his career in the big leagues, it is his ability to stay healthy.

Trout has missed a ton of games over his career, as he dealt with different injuries, but a new partnership could perhaps help him stay healthier.

In a social media post, Trout shared more about “Ammortal,” a wellness chamber company.

“Excited to announce my partnership with Ammortal as an Athlete Ambassador and Investor. After discovering Ammortal mid season while working through my injury, it’s become an integral part of my recovery program and how I approach performance. Recovery is just as important as the preparation, and the Chamber has played a major role in how I’m staying my best moving forward,” the three-time American League Most Valuable Player wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

According to the Ammortal's website, the chamber is “a revolutionary wellness product that seamlessly integrates over 10 proven, non-invasive technologies.”

Trout has not played in more than 130 games in any of the last six MLB seasons. Out of the maximum 972 regular-season games over that stretch, Trout has only played in 449 of those. But over that stretch, he was still able to hit .264/.373/.540 with 119 home runs and post a 150 OPS+.