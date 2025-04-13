The Los Angeles Angels continued their strong start to the 2025 campaign on Saturday, picking up a 4-1 win over the Houston Astros. Along the way, though, there was some controversy involving superstar right fielder Mike Trout after he went into the right field stands in an effort to catch a foul ball, only to have it knocked out of his glove by a fan.

In the second inning, Yainer Diaz hit a fly ball into foul territory in right field that Trout raced over to catch. It appeared as though Trout had the ball in his glove, only for a fan to reach out and catch it. While the fans were moved to a different section of the stadium, Trout didn't hold any ill will against them, and even met with them after the game to give the fan's son a bat and a signed ball, while also taking a picture with them.

Mike Trout meets with the fan and his son. pic.twitter.com/LVl9t3qMl1 — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) April 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

Mike Trout, Angels continue to surprise rest of MLB

At the end of the day, while Trout didn't record the out, Diaz would end up flying out to center field, so no harm was done by this incident. The Angels picked up another win in the process, pushing their record to 9-5 so far, which is good for first place in the American League West currently. Trout has played a big role in their success, as he's smacked six home runs so far, which is tied for the league lead heading into play on Sunday.

There's still a long way to go in the 2025 campaign, but the Angels could end up surprising a lot of folks if their hot start is anything to go off of. They will be looking to pick up a series victory over the Astros in the rubber match on Sunday, with Kyle Hendricks headed to the mound for L.A., and Hayden Wesneski getting the ball for Houston. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET.