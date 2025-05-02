The Los Angeles Angels remain without their superstar center fielder as Mike Trout's injury status continues to cast a shadow over their matchup against the Detroit Tigers. Trout was scratched from the Angels lineup Thursday following his early exit on Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners due to left knee discomfort.

There is still no official update on the severity of the issue, according to ESPN's Alden González on X, formerly Twitter.

“Mike Trout, who exited with some discomfort in his left knee in Seattle yesterday, is not in the lineup today, but Angels manager Ron Washington said there is no update at the moment,” González wrote.

The lack of a clear timeline has stirred concern. While initial tests showed no major damage, the fact that Trout is still sidelined has fans and analysts speculating if this is yet another setback in a career increasingly marred by health issues. Washington emphasized caution, noting that Trout “felt weird” while jogging in the outfield and that they're waiting for evaluations.

The Los Angeles star and 3-time AL MVP has dealt with a string of injuries since 2019, managing to play in more than 100 games just once in the past four seasons. Most recently, Trout started 2025 with strong power numbers– nine home runs and 18 RBIs– but is hitting just .179 as the Angels languish in the AL West basement.

His sprint to first base on a routine play Wednesday may have triggered the issue. Despite undergoing therapy and reporting some improvement postgame, his absence against Detroit hints that this could be more than a precautionary sit-out. The injury update situation is now closely being watched by the entire league, especially given Trout's lengthy history with leg issues.

As Ron Washington adjusts the Angels lineup again tonight, all eyes remain on whether Trout will reappear soon or if this becomes another prolonged stint off the field. For now, Trout remains day-to-day, with evaluations ongoing and frustration quietly mounting around another critical blow to the Angels' postseason hopes.