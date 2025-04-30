Los Angeles Angels superstar outfielder Mike Trout was not able to finish Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners on the road, as he was seen pulled from the contest in the fourth inning, according to Fox Sports.

“Here is Mike Trout's final at-bat of the game as he was pinch-hit for in the top of the fourth inning, The Angels have not announced why Trout was pulled from the game,” Fox Sports' post on X (formerly Twitter) read.

Why Trout left the game was unknown, with Sam Blum of The Athletic also adding to the report:” Mike Trout was taken out of the game in Seattle. No announcement yet on why. Trout has started all 29 games this season.”

However, it was later revealed by Angels manager Ron Washington that the three-time American League Most Valuable Player had soreness in his left knee after running for first base, according to Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group.

Before he was taken out of the game, Mike Trout went 1-for-2. His exit also came after he tried to leg out a single before grounding out. Although he was able to take his spot in the right field in the bottom of the third frame, Trout was pinch-hit in the batting order by Jo Adell in the fourth inning.

The news about the 33-year-old Trout is another unwelcome one for the Angels and their fans. In addition to Trout's knee issue, Los Angeles' woes continued with a 9-3 loss to the Mariners on Wednesday. The Angels are now on a five-game losing skid, as the Minnesota Twins also swept them in a prior three-game set in the Twin Cities.

After the loss to the Mariners, the Angels will begin a four-game series on Thursday at home versus the Detroit Tigers, with Trout hoping to play in that contest, according to Josh Kirshenbaum of MLB.com.

Mike Trout is off to a slow start in the 2025 MLB season. While he already has nine home runs, he is only batting .179/.264/.462 with 18 RBIs and 12 walks. He entered the season after playing in only 29 games in 2023, as he dealt with a torn meniscus injury.