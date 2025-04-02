The Los Angeles Angels play the second of three games against the St Louis Cardinals on Tuesday. While neither team is expected to do much this year, it is still a special moment for one star. Angels outfielder Mike Trout says he loves playing against the Cardinals because of one of his former teammates' love for the city.

Mike Trout on St. Louis: "I love coming here. I love playing here. Obviously when Albert was here, he talked up so much about it. … When I saw the schedule come out and saw that St. Louis was on the schedule, I circled it. I always love coming here." #Angels #STLCards

“I love coming here. I love playing here. Obviously, when Albert [Pujols] was here, he talked up so much about it,” Trout told the media, per Joey Schneider of KTVI St Louis. “To be able to play here and just experience it, the fans are unbelievable.”

Trout continued, “When I saw the schedule come out and saw that St. Louis was on the schedule, I circled it. I always love coming here.”

Trout was key to the Angels' win over the Cardinals on Monday. He went 0-3 but picked up two RBIs on sacrifice flies, including the game-winning run in the tenth inning. In six games at Busch Stadium, Trout has a .261 batting average with one home run and three RBIs.

Pujols joined the Angels in 2012 after 12 iconic seasons with the Cardinals. He linked up with a 20-year-old Trout and told him some great tales of playing in St Louis.

The Angels need a healthy Mike Trout this season

Last year, Trout played his final game on April 29. The Angels went on to post a 63-99 record, the worst mark in franchise history, in their first year without Shohei Ohtani. They watched Ohtani win another MVP and the World Series with the crosstown Dodgers. Trout came into the season healthy and the Angels added some solid pieces in free agency. But they need their star to stay healthy to have a solid season.

Through four games, Trout has struggled this season. He is 1-13 with three strikeouts and one walk and just the two RBIs he got on Monday. The Angels have won all three games by just one run thanks to great pitching. They need Trout and the rest of the offense to step up soon to keep the momentum up.

The Angels added Jorge Soler, Yusei Kikuchi, and Travis D'Arnaud this offseason. While those are not the Juan Sotos of the world, they are the most notable names they have added in many years. If those pieces click alongside a healthy Trout, the Angels could make a surprise run at the playoffs.