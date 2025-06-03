Angels All-Star Mike Trout continues to defy expectations. Just days after returning from a left knee injury that sidelined him for nearly a month, Trout delivered a statement performance. He blasted a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning. He also made Los Angeles Angels history by recording his 1,675th career MLB hit.

In the top of the first, Trout launched a towering three-run homer over the Green Monster. It was his 10th of the season and gave the Angels an early 5–0 lead. The blast traveled an estimated 454 feet with an exit velocity of 112.1 mph.

Later in the game, Trout singled in both the third and fifth innings. These hits brought his career total to 1,675, surpassing franchise legend Tim Salmon for second place on the Angels’ all-time hits list.

Earlier this season, Trout suffered a bone bruise on his surgically repaired left knee, the same knee that underwent two procedures in 2024. This setback forced him onto the injured list for nearly four weeks. Many worried the injury would derail his momentum. However, Trout attacked his rehab aggressively and pushed for an early return ahead of schedule. His determination paid off. Within days of rejoining the lineup on May 30 against the Cleveland Guardians, he reignited the Angels’ offense. He also silenced doubts about his recovery.

That historic 1,675th hit not only overtook Salmon but also put Trout within striking distance of Garret Anderson’s franchise record of 2,368 hits. Even more impressive, Trout’s milestone comes amid a post-injury hot streak. Since rejoining the lineup, he’s collected eight hits in 13 at-bats. He has shown fans and critics alike that he’s back in MVP form.

Across his legendary career, Trout now holds a .297 batting average, 388 home runs, 977 RBIs, and 214 stolen bases over 1,547 games. His accolades include 11 All-Star selections, three American League MVP awards (2014, 2016, 2019), three All-MLB First Team selections, and nine Silver Slugger awards. These numbers firmly place him among baseball’s all-time greats.

His historic 1,675th hit against the Red Sox wasn’t just another stat. It symbolized Trout’s resilience, power, and unshaken ability to deliver in big moments, even after injury setbacks. As the Angels push forward in their 2025 campaign, Trout’s scorching return doesn’t just lift the team; it reignites the belief that with their superstar back at full strength, anything is possible.