The MLB season continues as the Los Angeles Angels look to get the win on the road in Seattle to take on the Mariners in game two of their series on Wednesday. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with an Angels-Mariners prediction and pick.

Angels-Mariners Projected Starters

Tyler Anderson vs. Emerson Hancock

Tyler Anderson – (2-0) with a 2.60 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP

Last Start: Anderson didn't factor into the decision Thursday against Pittsburgh after allowing three runs on six hits and no walks in six innings. He struck out one.

2025 Road Splits: Anderson has been solid on the road so far this season, where he is 1-0 with a 2.53 ERA and 1.22 WHIP in 10.2 innings.

Emerson Hancock- (1-1) with a 7.71 ERA and a 1.71 WHIP

Last Start: Hancock picked up the win Wednesday in an 8-5 victory over the Red Sox, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out seven.

2025 Home Splits: Hancock has had a very tough time in his lone start at home this season, where he lasted just 0.2 innings, giving up six runs on seven hits with no strikeouts against the Detroit Tigers.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Angels-Mariners Odds

Los Angeles Angels: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +124

Seattle Mariners: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8.5 (+102)

Under: 8.5 (-124)

How To Watch Angels vs. Mariners

Time: 9:40 PM ET/6:40 PM PT

TV: Fox Sports West, Root Sports Northwest, MLB Extra Innings, MLB.TV

Why The Angels Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels are poised to take down Emerson Hancock and the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday, and the edge begins on the mound. Anderson has been outstanding to start the 2025 season, sporting a 2.60 ERA and a 1.05 WHIP over five starts, with 22 strikeouts and no losses. The veteran lefty’s command and ability to limit hard contact have been crucial, and he’s coming off an All-Star campaign in 2024. His recent outings have been especially sharp, including a six-inning, three-hit shutout performance against the Giants. Anderson’s consistency and experience give the Angels a clear advantage, especially against a Mariners lineup that, while potent, has shown vulnerability against quality left-handed pitching.

On the other side, Emerson Hancock remains an unproven commodity at the major league level. Despite a promising outing against the Red Sox, Hancock has a 7.71 ERA and a 1.71 WHIP through his first three starts in 2025, and his career MLB ERA sits above 5.00. He’s struggled with command and has been prone to big innings, as evidenced by his disastrous season debut. The Angels, who have hit a ton of home runs this season, are well-positioned to capitalize on Hancock’s mistakes and provide Anderson with the run support he needs. If the Angels’ bats wake up, Anderson’s steady hand should guide them to a much-needed win over Seattle.

Why The Mariners Will Cover The Spread/Win

Emerson Hancock and the Seattle Mariners are well-positioned to topple Tyler Anderson and the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday, thanks to Hancock’s recent surge and Seattle’s surging offense. After a rocky season debut, Hancock has dramatically turned things around, delivering one of the best starts of his young career in his last outing against Boston. He went six strong innings, allowing just two earned runs and striking out a career-high seven batters, while keeping the ball on the ground and giving the bullpen a much-needed breather. Hancock’s improved command of his sinker and changeup has made him increasingly effective, and if he continues this form, he can neutralize an Angels lineup that has struggled to score consistently.

The Mariners’ offense is another reason to expect a Seattle victory. The team is red-hot at the plate, averaging over eight runs per game in their last home series and leading MLB in walks per game, which puts pressure on opposing pitchers and creates scoring opportunities. With Hancock trending up and the Mariners’ bats firing on all cylinders, Seattle has the momentum and home-field advantage to overcome Anderson and the Angels, especially if they can force Anderson into high-stress innings early. Expect the Mariners to ride their recent offensive surge and Hancock’s newfound confidence to a series win.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick

Expect a tightly contested matchup when Emerson Hancock and the Mariners face Tyler Anderson and the Angels on Wednesday. Hancock is coming off his best start of the season and appears to be settling into a groove, while the Mariners’ offense has been red hot, providing plenty of run support. Anderson’s consistency gives the Angels a fighting chance, but Seattle’s patient approach at the plate could drive up his pitch count. Ultimately, look for the Mariners to edge out the Angels in a close game, capitalizing on Hancock’s momentum and their offensive firepower to secure a narrow victory at home.

Final Angels-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Seattle Mariners (-146), Under 8.5 (-124)