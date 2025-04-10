The entire MLB world wants to see Mike Trout stay healthy. The Los Angeles Angels star was once regarded as the best player in the sport, but injuries have limited him in recent seasons. During a recent interview, Trout provided an important update on his early-season status, via Rays reporter Ryan Bass.

“I feel great,” Trout said of how he feels physically so far in 2025. “You know, we got a good plan, getting me off my feet sometimes when they want me to DH. It's been good for me. Obviously it's been 10 games, but I feel great.”

Trout is hoping to stay healthy in 2025. The Angels are doing everything they can to help him accomplish that goal.

Before the season, it was announced that Trout would be moving from center field to right field. The change means Trout won't have to cover as much ground in the outfield, something that could help him avoid injury.

Additionally, as Mike Trout mentioned, he is receiving some opportunities at designated hitter. Giving Trout DH days allows him to stay in the lineup while not having to play in the outfield.

Trout said he is feeling “great” overall, but his performance has been lackluster up to this point.

The three-time MVP entered Thursday's game against the Rays slashing just .179/.320/.436/.756 across 50 plate appearances. He has hit three home runs, but Trout is clearly not swinging the bat up to his standards.

The good news is that Mike Trout is healthy, though. An early-season slump is better than an early-season injury.

If Trout can stay healthy, he should be able to find his footing at some point in the near-future. He still features the ceiling of an elite baseball player, and it is difficult to imagine a healthy Trout continuing to struggle at such an alarming rate.