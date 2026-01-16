The Los Angeles Angels traded for Josh Lowe from the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-team deal that included the Cincinnati Reds. It was a move that should help improve L.A.'s outfield for the 2026 season. On Friday, general manager Perry Minasian revealed the potential role Lowe will play on the team.

Despite Lower typically playing in left or right field, Minasian claims that he believes the 27-year-old outfielder can play all three positions in the outfield, according to Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group. At the very least, it sounds like Lowe will get the opportunity to play center field during spring training.

“Perry Minasian just said that Lowe can play all 3 OF positions, and it remains to be seen (in spring training) how much CF he could play. He will get a chance.”

Additionally, Minasian stated that he likes the Angels' outfield situation, per Taylor Blake Ward of Baseball America. However, he also admitted that the club is always seeking ways to upgrade the roster.

“We like where we're at currently, but we're always looking for upgrades,” said Minasian.

With spring training set to begin in mid-late February, the Angels currently have Jo Adell, Bryce Teodosio, and Mike Trout listed as the three starting outfielders, with Matthew Lugo as the backup. Where Josh Lowe fits remains to be seen. But based on Perry Minasian's comments, Lowe could be in line to replace Teodosio in center field.

We'll see how it plays out in Los Angeles, as the club still has time to make additional roster moves. Lowe joins the franchise after playing for the Rays for five seasons. He'll be entering his sixth campaign with a career .250 batting average and .306 OBP, along with 43 career home runs and 79 RBIs.