With spring training officially underway, the Los Angeles Angels are without shortstop Zach Neto. Manager Ron Washington confirmed that Neto will not be available to begin the season, but could join the lineup before too much time passes.

“Ron Washington said that Zach Neto is not going to be ready for Opening Day, which is no surprise. He said he expects Neto to be ready “soon after,” which he said would be sometime in April,” Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reported via Twitter/X.

The 24-year-old from Miami appeared in 155 games last season. Through 542 at-bats, Neto finished the campaign slashing .249/.318/.443 with 23 home runs, 77 RBI and 30 stolen bases.

The Angels are looking to take a step forward in 2025 after going 63-99 and coming in last place in the American League West by six games last season.

Star outfielder Mike Trout is looking to spend more time on the field this season after injuries held him out consistently in 2024. Trout will not play in center field much, moving to right field to help him avoid injuries.

Trout believes he will play less than 25 games in center field this season, Roger Lodge of AM 830 Angels Radio was able to confirm.

“I'm gonna go under” said Trout, via Los Angeles Angels On SI. “I'm locking into right field right now, but I'm sure there's gonna be some time where I need to fill in for center field and I'm cool with that.”

2025 needs to be a step in the right direction for the Angels, who have not given their fans a lot to cheer for in recent years.

Christian Moore is impressing at Angels' spring training

With spring training underway for the Los Angeles Angels, former Tennessee baseball infielder Christian Moore has been making an impact less than a year after getting drafted by the team.

“Christian Moore, in some ways, is the talk of camp for the Los Angeles Angels,” Jon Morosi said on MLB Network on Monday, via The Knoxville News Sentinel. “Really impressing manager Ron Washington. There is some conversation that he is going to get a look at third base in addition to second base.”

Moore is the highest-drafted player Tennessee baseball has had under head coach Tony Vitello's leadership. He reached the AA level last season, suiting up for the Rocket City Trash Pandas in Huntsville, Ala.

Moore will be aiming to make his Major League debut at some point this season.