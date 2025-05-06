Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman is unlikely to come off the injured list this weekend when he is eligible, according to manager Dave Roberts.

The Dodgers initially hesitated to put Edman on the IL with his ankle injury, hoping a couple days off would do the trick. Los Angeles finally made the move on Monday, calling up rookie Hyeseong Kim to take his place.

“[Edman's ankle] is just not responding,” Roberts told the media on Tuesday before the Dodgers' game against the Miami Marlins.

He added that Edman was set to do some running on Tuesday.

Roberts was initially optimistic that Edman wouldn't miss much time, and it was possible as recently as Monday that he would only miss the minimum 10 days. That would have set him up for a return this weekend against the Los Angeles Angels.

“Tommy ran [Friday] and just still didn’t feel great, still some soreness in his ankle,” Roberts said Monday. “Didn’t feel he could play tonight or even tomorrow, potentially. So just the backdate, knowing that it’s potentially 10 days to make sure he gets it right. We just felt that it was an easier decision.”

Hyeseong Kim makes his Major League debut for the Dodgers

With Edman hitting the IL, the Dodgers called up rookie Hyeseong Kim, who made his MLB debut over the weekend. He made his first start on Monday, going 2-4 with a run scored, RBI and a stolen base.

Kim, who came to the Dodgers last winter from South Korea, signed a three-year, $12.5 million contract with LA during the offseason. But with the reigning World Series champs stacked at just about every position, he started the season in the minors.

“No, I wasn’t really frustrated,” he said on not making the big league club after struggling in spring training, via the Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett. “It was just that I had a lot of things to work on. My mindset was that I had to do my work hard, give some good effort and then I’d get called up to the big leagues.”

Now that he's here, Kim seems ready to make waves.

“I feel really very comfortable, very confident,” he said.