The Los Angeles Dodgers have watched Blake Snell throw heat in only two games this season. The prized offseason addition is dealing with a shoulder ailment. Now his manager Dave Roberts dropped an unfortunate update.

Snell got “scrapped” from his recent bullpen session, according to L.A. radio sports personality David Vassegh Thursday.

“Dodgers scrapped Blake Snell bullpen session after he felt discomfort after playing catch yesterday,” Vassegh posted on X. “Snell will be reexamined when team returns to Los Angeles.”

Vassegh adds that Roberts is turning to the “big picture” involving working back Snell.

“Dave Roberts said Dodgers have stressed big picture so Snell doesn’t pitch thru anything,” Vassegh said.

New Blake Snell Dodgers update different from recent Dave Roberts words

Snell appeared to trend in the right direction nearly 24 hours ago. The left-handed pitcher “played catch” per Vassegh.

That would've meant Snell rises to availability against the Chicago Cubs. A new obstacle surfaces now. Snell continues to deal with the lingering effects of his shoulder.

The Dodgers placed him on the injured list officially on April 6. That meant 15 days of rest by going on IL. Matt Sauer elevated himself to the active roster in Snell's absence.

Snell arrived signing a blockbuster five-year, $182 million deal. He added another past Cy Young winner into the pitching rotation. But he's off to a rocky Dodgers start.

He pitched five innings against the Detroit Tigers in the home opener on March 27. The Tigers blasted five hits against him, though. He surrendered two runs and struck out only two batters. The 32-year-old returned to the hill against the Atlanta Braves on April 2. Again he allowed five hits — but this time watched five Brave runners touch home plate. He fanned two hitters in four innings.

Snell holds an ERA of 2.00. He's only 1-0 as a starter.