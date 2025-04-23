The Los Angeles Dodgers have watched Blake Snell throw heat in only two games this season. The prized offseason addition is dealing with a shoulder ailment. Now his manager Dave Roberts dropped an unfortunate update.

Snell got “scrapped” from his recent bullpen session, according to L.A. radio sports personality David Vassegh Thursday.

“Dodgers scrapped Blake Snell bullpen session after he felt discomfort after playing catch yesterday,” Vassegh posted on X. “Snell will be reexamined when team returns to Los Angeles.”

Vassegh adds that Roberts is turning to the “big picture” involving working back Snell.

“Dave Roberts said Dodgers have stressed big picture so Snell doesn’t pitch thru anything,” Vassegh said.

New Blake Snell Dodgers update different from recent Dave Roberts words

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws a pitch against the Hanshin Tigers during the first inning at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Related Los Angeles Dodgers NewsArticle continues below
Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch (29) throws gum and water on Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ (8) after the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Wrigley Field.
Cubs get last laugh after Dodgers fans invade Wrigley Field
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) celebrates after Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford (not pictured) is caught stealing to end the game at Globe Life Field.
Dodgers news: Freddie Freeman reveals truth of shower ‘mishap’ that led to injury
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Blake Snell (7) throws during the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers news: Dave Roberts’ latest Blake Snell update will catch fans’ attention

Snell appeared to trend in the right direction nearly 24 hours ago. The left-handed pitcher “played catch” per Vassegh.

That would've meant Snell rises to availability against the Chicago Cubs. A new obstacle surfaces now. Snell continues to deal with the lingering effects of his shoulder.

The Dodgers placed him on the injured list officially on April 6. That meant 15 days of rest by going on IL. Matt Sauer elevated himself to the active roster in Snell's absence.

Snell arrived signing a blockbuster five-year, $182 million deal. He added another past Cy Young winner into the pitching rotation. But he's off to a rocky Dodgers start.

He pitched five innings against the Detroit Tigers in the home opener on March 27. The Tigers blasted five hits against him, though. He surrendered two runs and struck out only two batters. The 32-year-old returned to the hill against the Atlanta Braves on April 2. Again he allowed five hits — but this time watched five Brave runners touch home plate. He fanned two hitters in four innings.

Snell holds an ERA of 2.00. He's only 1-0 as a starter.