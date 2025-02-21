The Los Angeles Dodgers felt their heart sink during the third inning against the Chicago Cubs. Bobby Miller came after Michael Busch with a curveball in the MLB spring training opener. The Dodgers' pitcher took a scary hit to the right side of his head, however.

Busch's blast traveled at 106 miles per hour, per Fox Sports MLB insider Ben Verlander. Miller fell to the ground. He even saw his hat fly off as he lost his balance. Miller managed to walk off under his own power, though. He never returned to the mound.

Many of his fans reacted in concern, some sending him well wishes through text or social media mentions. The 25-year-old immediately broke his silence on the frightening moment. He took to his personal X account to reveal how he feels.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Really means a lot. Scary moment. I’m good!” Miller said.

He concluded his post by sharing his faith.

“All praise to the man above. Can’t wait to get back on the mound,” Miller said.

Dodgers' Dave Roberts reveals step taken for Bobby Miller

Two-time World Series champion manager Dave Roberts watched the horrific moment unfold at Camelback Ranch in Arizona. Roberts succinctly described what he saw.

“Certainly a very scary moment,” Roberts shared via Bill Plunkett of the Orange County Register.

Miller left in high spirits, though. Teammate Max Muncy even shared how Miller joked about his own curveball beaming him.

But the Dodgers and Roberts opted to place Miller into concussion protocol. Miller will sit out the Friday rematch against the Cubs by virtue of this decision. He's likely not going to take the hill for the Saturday matchup against the Kansas City Royals, or Sunday's Cactus League battle against the rival San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers took a 12-4 defeat at the hands of the Cubs to start spring ball. Los Angeles even jumped to a 3-0 lead before Miller's hit to the side of his head. Miller didn't strike out any batters and surrendered one hit.

Roberts rolled with 10 different pitchers including Miller. Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched the most action at 1.2 innings. Yamamoto struck out two Cubs and surrendered three hits. Los Angeles fanned six total Cubs batters.