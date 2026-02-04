Spring training is right around the corner, which means teams are currently announcing which players are receiving non-roster invites to camp. On Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants made their announcement, revealing that 19 players received non-roster invites. Former Los Angeles Dodgers top prospect Diego Cartaya is among the players who will join the Giants for spring training.

The #SFGiants have extended non-roster invitations for Major League Spring Training to the following 19 players: pic.twitter.com/gVdtnPPKF9 — SFGiants (@SFGiants) February 4, 2026

There was a time when it seemed as if Cartaya was destined to become a superstar. He was the Dodgers No. 1 overall prospect in both 2022 and 2023. A catcher, Cartaya was on track to become the team's backstop of the future.

He struggled in 2023 and 2024 in the minor leagues, however. The Dodgers ultimately traded Cartaya to the Minnesota Twins last offseason.

Cartaya is still only 24 years old and moving on from him would have been an extremely difficult decision for most teams. While it likely wasn't an easy choice for LA, Will Smith continues to be a star catcher in MLB and catcher Dalton Rushing is now a top prospect for the ball club. As a result, the Dodgers were able to trade Cartaya.

After struggling in the Twins' minor league system to begin the season, Cartaya was released and ended up landing a deal with the Giants. Cartaya has yet to make his MLB debut, but perhaps that will change in 2026. He will have an opportunity to impress San Francisco during spring training.

If Cartaya impacts the Giants in 2026, he could play a role in helping San Francisco upset the Dodgers in the National League West.