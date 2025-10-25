This is not how the Los Angeles Dodgers envisioned Game 1 of the World Series would go. The defending champions came into the game as heavy favorites, and for good reason. They came off a dominant performance against the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS, while the Jays had to fight their way through seven games against the Seattle Mariners. On paper, Los Angeles should be the favorite, right?

Well, baseball is funny sometimes. The Blue Jays made sure to give the Toronto home crowd a show in the franchise's first World Series game since their 1993 title. They blew out the Dodgers 11-4 in a completely one-sided game. The Jays got after starter Blake Snell and forced Los Angeles to trot out their shaky bullpen.

The key to the Blue Jays' dominant showing over the Dodgers was pinch-hitter Addison Barger. Barger hit a clutch grand slam against Anthony Banda in the sixth inning that put Toronto up 9-2 in the game. It's safe to say that Dodgers fans are not too happy with the results of this game.

I hate this Game 1. 🤬 pic.twitter.com/kDO9zJmw5O — Mark “MΛZΣ” Perozo (@MazezRealm) October 25, 2025

The Dodgers' bullpen has been heavily criticized this season. After a solid performance in the NLCS, fans were hoping that the bullpen might have figured something out. After giving up multiple runs to the Jays, fans are not happy with the group's performance.

Article Continues Below

The Dodgers' relievers are at an amateur level…

When they're put in, the game is over.

They're not at a level that should be put in the World Series┐(´д｀)┌ — ココ＠ (@kokoko44) October 25, 2025

Fans still have hope that the team can turn it around. It's just Game 1 after all, and the World Series isn't decided after just one game. Still, Dodgers fans can't help but feel disappointed in their team's performance.

The Dodgers aren't out yet: it's just Game 1, and they might still be a little rusty after a long break between the NLCS and the World Series. They're also yet to play their home stretch of games. Still, being down 0-1 in a seven-game series isn't a good feeling. The fact that they got to Snell, who was immaculate in their last series, is a bit terrifying.