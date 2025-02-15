Former Boston Red Sox Michael Chavis has signed a minor league deal with the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

Chavis, a 29-year-old infielder, was once a highly regarded prospect in Boston’s system. However, he has struggled to secure a long-term role in the majors. He made his MLB debut in 2019, showing promise with 18 home runs and 58 RBI. Since then, he has bounced between the Red Sox, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Washington Nationals, primarily serving as a utility infielder. Although he hit 14 home runs for the Pirates in 2022, he hasn’t matched that rookie success and didn’t play in the major leagues in 2024.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported the news of the infielder being in Dodgers camp. This means Chavis has a non-roster invite to spring training, giving him a chance to compete for a spot on the Dodgers’ roster.

Chavis has played first, second, and third base while flashing occasional power at the plate. Despite his struggles at the big-league level, he has remained a solid depth option due to his ability to move around the infield and provide right-handed pop. With the Dodgers’ track record of maximizing players' potential, Chavis could benefit from their development system as he looks to revitalize his career.

The Dodgers have continued to stockpile depth after their World Series win as they prepare for another title run. Chavis joins a competitive spring training camp where he’ll need to prove himself among a deep infield group. His versatility could make him a valuable bench piece if he performs well.

While making the Opening Day roster won’t be easy, a strong performance in camp could earn him a role as a backup infielder or a call-up later in the season. For now, the former top prospect is looking for a fresh start in Los Angeles. He hopes to finally carve out a consistent MLB role and contribute to another championship-caliber team.