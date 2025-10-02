The Los Angeles Dodgers know high-pressure moments well, and Andrew Friedman believes Roki Sasaki can handle them. In fact, Roki Sasaki's story has quickly become one of the most intriguing in this MLB postseason for the Dodgers. After dazzling in his debut against the Reds, Sasaki showed why the Dodgers invested in his arm. The 23-year-old pitcher combined poise and raw talent in front of a roaring October crowd, striking out hitters with ease and showing no signs of postseason nerves.

Meanwhile, Andrew Friedman, the Dodgers’ president of baseball operations, made it clear where his confidence comes from. “When you have talent that’s motivated to win, it’s a special combination and I would not bet against them,” Friedman said. His words reflected not only trust in Sasaki’s ability but also belief that the Dodgers have found a pitcher who thrives in defining moments.

Friedman: "When you have talent that's motivated to win, it's a special combination and I would not bet against them." pic.twitter.com/J0MnmBCYGd — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) October 2, 2025

Moreover, Sasaki’s performance against the Reds delivered the type of outing that builds belief inside the clubhouse. He worked with precision, mixing his triple-digit fastball with breaking pitches that left batters guessing. Throughout his appearance, the young right-hander faced heavy pressure but never backed down. Consequently, his ability to silence a postseason lineup underscored just how quickly he has adjusted to the big stage.

Furthermore, the Dodgers continue to search for pitching depth that can hold up across a grueling MLB postseason run. Sasaki’s emergence provides exactly that. His electric stuff paired with a calm demeanor gives the Dodgers a unique weapon, whether he starts or enters in relief. For a franchise already stacked with stars, Sasaki represents a glimpse of both present strength and future dominance.

As October battles intensify, the question is no longer about potential but about impact. Can Roki Sasaki continue to shine under the brightest lights and help push the Dodgers deeper into the MLB postseason?