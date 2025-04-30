Los Angeles Dodgers youngster Andy Pages is proving every game that he deserves a permanent spot on the big-league roster. On a night when the Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins series leaned heavily in L.A.'s favor, Pages blasted his sixth home run of the season– a line-drive shot to left field that punctuated a 13-2 blowout victory,

“Dodgers SCORE! Andy Pages homers (6) on a line drive to left field,” tweeted @DodgersNation late in the game, summarizing a moment that fans are starting to expect more.

After a rocky start to the season, the center fielder looked destined for a return to Triple-A in Oklahoma City. Through his first 11 starts, the rookie was hitting just .118 and struggling defensively. Many soon predicted that the Dodgers' outfield depth– particularly Triple-A standout Hyeseong Kim– would soon push Pages out of the picture.

Instead, he's flipped the narrative.

Since being benched on April 7th, Pages has gone on an absolute tear. From April 8th through the latest Dodgers vs. Marlins game, he's hit .388 with a 1.178 OPS– outproducing superstars like Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman. Pages is riding a five-game hitting streak, including three consecutive three-hit games, and was named co-NL Player of the Week.

His offensive production is now central to the Dodgers' latest news, as the team looks to optimize its roster. With Kim still performing well in Triple-A and James Outman failing to impress, the front office faces a tough decision. The outfielder, meanwhile, is doing everything he can to make that decision easier.

With the Andy Pages hot streak stealing headlines and L.A. tied for the third-best record in baseball, it's clear the Dodgers are thriving despite a few early-season hiccups. It's a high-class problem when a former near-demotion turns into a red-hot bat in your lineup.

For now, Oklahoma City will have to wait. Pages has arrived, and he's making every swing count.