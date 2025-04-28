The Los Angeles Dodgers watched Andy Pages become a social media favorite off his epic catches. From stealing a Grand Slam opportunity to denying a home run against Texas. Now he's landed a new honor following the Pittsburgh Pirates series.

Pages earned this distinction Monday as revealed by MLB columnist for USA Today Bob Nightengale. He's sharing an honor with Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez.

“D-backs 3B Eugenio Suarez, who tied MLB record with 4 homers, shares the NL Player of the Week award with Dodgers CF Andy Pages,” Nightengale revealed. “IF Jorge Polanco wins the AL Player of the Week, the first time the Mariners have had consecutive winners since Alex Rodriguez/Ken Griffey Jr. in 1998.”

Pages delivered an epic outing against the Pirates at Chavez Ravine. Only this time it didn't involve his glove.

How Andy Pages fared in Dodgers vs. Pirates series

Pages guided two victories in the three-game series against the Pirates. This time he pulled his best work with the swing of a bat.

Pittsburgh bottled L.A. to zero runs in game one on April 25, winning 3-0. Pages still became impactful, though. He delivered a flawless three hits on all three at-bat attempts. That included ripping two doubles.

The Dodgers witnessed him impact the hitting lineup in game two. He smacked three hits on four attempts. That included hitting a double during the 8-4 victory on April 26.

Pages then pounded four hits off five at-bat attempts in the final game on April 27. He blasted a 406-foot home run over center field during the bottom of the fifth. Pages faced a four-seam 95 mph pitch on his homer. The Cuban born athlete also drove four runners in during the 9-2 win.

The second-year center fielder currently has 100 hits through 28 games. He's delivering an OPB of .355 — placing him behind Shohei Ohtani (.375) and Will Smith (.422).