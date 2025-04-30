Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has played in seven games since coming back from paternity leave. He couldn't wait any longer, jumping on the first pitch he saw on Tuesday night against Sandy Alcantara and the Miami Marlins, taking the former Cy Young winner deep.

Ohtani's return provided a boost to Dave Roberts' lineup. That being said, he needed time to settle back into the rhythm of the season. His first home run as a father finished his comeback.

He and the Dodgers are amongst the elite teams in the league, but the road to a title won't be so smooth. Ohtani is working his way back to the mound, where Roberts needs him desperately. The Dodgers' pitching staff is riddled with injuries outside of Yoshinobu Yamamoto's dominance and Roki Sasaki's inconsistent play.

Ohtani's bat is electric, but in order to play at full strength, his team needs him to return as a pitcher. Regardless of when he makes his first start, fans are happy with his play this season, including his first homer as a father.

The reigning National League MVP is proving that he is still one of the league's best players.

While there might be players who are more essential to their team's success, Ohtani has an argument to be the league's most important player. He helped the Dodgers cement themselves as an international brand and continues to dazzle baseball fans all over the world.

With him playing well and only getting better, the Los Angeles Dodgers are well on their way to back-to-back titles.