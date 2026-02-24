It wasn't long ago that Mookie Betts was known as one of the best right fielders in MLB. Now, he is known as one of the best shortstops in the sport. Of course, making the move from the outfield to a premier position such as shortstop is far from a simple task, but Betts has made it look easy. Betts was recently asked if he feels proud about his accomplishment, via MLB Network.

“Yeah, I would say so,” Betts said. “I mean, it's kind of everybody's dream to play shortstop in the big leagues. Finding my way to the big leagues was in the outfield. I kind of turned off the infield brain and became an outfielder essentially, right? Then I saw an opportunity where I feel like I could help the boys, help the team. Decided to just take on a challenge.

“I didn't really know what to expect, but being vulnerable is a good quality that I have, a good way of life. It's been working so far.”

Mookie Betts has always been a successful hitter. He was also a terrific outfielder, as he has earned six career Gold Gloves. While Betts may not be the best defensive shortstop in all of baseball, he has still been a reliable defender at the position. In 2025, he ranked in the 91st percentile in outs above average.

Betts is looking to have a big all-around season in 2026. Of course, his primary focus will be on helping the Dodgers win a third consecutive championship.