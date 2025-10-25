The Los Angeles Dodgers rested the left arm of Clayton Kershaw in Game 1 of the World Series. He dove into how L.A. can avoid another WS letdown — after taking the 11-4 beat down against the Toronto Blue Jays Friday.

The American League champs pounded the baseball over the outfield for multiple home runs in the rout. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. landed in MLB postseason history in the process.

Yet L.A. found itself absorbing the first blow. Kershaw shared a simple approach L.A. must take to avoid heading to Chavez Ravine down 2-0.

“We just have to make pitches when we need to… hopefully get out of here 1-1,” Kershaw told the MLB Network crew before the game.

Clayton Kershaw playing in Dodgers-Blue Jays Game 2?

Manager Dave Roberts placed Kershaw in reliever duties for the playoffs. He's trusted Yoshinobu Yamamoto and even Shohei Ohtani on the top of this pitching rotation.

Kershaw warmed up inside Rogers Centre before the game — signaling he'll get some mound action.

Roberts already hinted back during WS media day what the plan is for the longtime Dodgers pitcher Kershaw.

“I would love to get Clayton in there at some point but I’m going to pitcher the players I feel are the best in the moment,” Roberts shared to reporters.

In the meantime, Roberts will throw out his top ace Yamamoto to start the game. Kevin Gausman will be pitching for Toronto.

Yamamoto won his last appearance on the hill — which was Oct. 14 against the top-seeded Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series.