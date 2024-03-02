Clayton Kershaw reunited with the Los Angeles Dodgers for a 17th season a few weeks ago, inking a one-year deal. And while he won't pitch until the summer shoulder surgery rehab, the southpaw is around the team at spring training in Glendale, Arizona.

Via Fabian Ardaya:

“Clayton Kershaw is back in Dodgers camp. Will be around the team until they leave for Korea and will meet up with them in Los Angeles for domestic Opening Day, Dave Roberts said.”

Kershaw won't be getting on a mound anytime soon, but he will be with the Dodgers before their Korea trip and of course, will be present at Opening Day. The veteran had a shoulder procedure in the fall. Despite dealing with a plethora of injuries across the last few years, Kershaw remains effective, posting a 13-4 record and 2.46 ERA in 24 starts in 2023. Because of the shoulder though, his velocity dropped drastically last summer, sitting in the high 80s and barely touching 90. Hopefully, he'll come back stronger.

The Dodgers won't be too worried about Kershaw being out for a few months, though. Their rotation is pretty stacked at the moment after adding the likes of Tyler Glasnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and James Paxton this winter. Plus, Shohei Ohtani will pitch again in 2025 too after recovering from Tommy John. Walker Buehler is also not far off a return from TJ, while Bobby Miller, Gavin Stone, and Michael Grove are all capable of contributing, too.

LA begins the 24′ campaign on March 28th with a four-game set against the St. Louis Cardinals.