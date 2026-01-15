Last September, longtime Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw announced his retirement after 18 seasons. Then, the Dodgers won their second consecutive World Series title.

Therefore, no better way for Kershaw to go out. However, he surprised many by announcing in March that he would compete in the 2026 World Baseball Classic, per Andy McCullough of The Athletic.

“Why not?” Kershaw told The Athletic on Thursday morning after Team USA announced his participation in the upcoming event. Presently, Kershaw is going through the throes of a lighter-than-usual preparation, with pool play set to begin in Houston in early March.

“I am throwing just enough to make it for 10 days,” he said. “I’m not pitching this season — so I figured this is the perfect time to try the WBC. I really want to be a part of it.”

The World Baseball Classic is scheduled from March 5 to 17. Japan comes in as the defending champions from 2023. In 2017, Team USA won the WBC over Puerto Rico.

In 2023, Kershaw missed out on playing in the WBC due to insurance issues. Essentially, he was unable to secure protection for his $20 million contract with the Dodgers.

Altogether, Kershaw accumulated 3,052 strikeouts during his career. Additionally, he was a three-time Cy Young Award winner (2011, 2013, 2014). Plus, Kershaw was a three-time World Series winner (2020, 2024, 2025).

He played his entire career with the Dodgers. In the WBC, he will be playing alongside the likes of Aaron Judge, Pete Crow-Armstrong, and Paul Skenes. Furthermore, new Chicago Cubs third baseman Alex Bregman will join the roster.