Los Angeles Dodgers legend Clayton Kershaw is returning to the team in 2025 for his 18th season in the majors. The Dodgers are bringing the three-time Cy Young Award winner back on a one-year, $7.5 million deal. However, Kershaw will open the season on the 60-day IL as he recovers from surgery.

It’s unclear when the former NL MVP will be ready to join the team but he’s progressing well in his rehab, according to Dodgers reporter Bill Plunkett on X. “It’s not 100 percent yet but it’s getting there. Feels good,” Kershaw said, per Plunkett.

And, Kershaw joined another recuperating teammate Thursday, throwing off flat ground with Shohei Ohtani – a sight that’s sure to excite Dodgers fans.

Kershaw was limited to just 30 innings for Los Angeles last season as he dealt with a lingering toe injury. He was shut down in August and missed the entirety of the postseason, including the Dodgers’ World Series victory over the New York Yankees.

Kershaw underwent surgery on his foot and knee in November. He’s entering spring training rehabbing from surgery for the second straight season as he required shoulder surgery in November 2023, which pushed his 2024 debut back to the end of July.

The Dodgers’ ridiculously stacked pitching staff has left fans wondering where Kershaw fits in the rotation. LA plans to start newcomers Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell along with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Ohtani when he’s ready.

Kershaw’s place in the pitching staff will largely come down to his effectiveness on the mound. If he can return to his dominant 2023 form, he’ll likely earn his way into the rotation. It’s also possible that the Dodgers opt to bring Kershaw out of the bullpen.

While the future Hall of Famer is nearing retirement, he’s closing in on a major milestone. Kershaw enters the 2025 season with 2,968 strikeouts – just 32 Ks away from 3,000.