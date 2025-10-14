In a wild twist during the Milwaukee Brewers-Los Angeles Dodgers NLCS Game 1, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t hold back when discussing Teoscar Hernandez’s baserunning blunder. The Dodgers were pressing for a rally when chaos unfolded on what looked like a sure grand slam. Instead, the play turned into one of the strangest double plays of the postseason, courtesy of the Brewers. After the game, Roberts had a sharp yet honest take.

Roberts called Hernandez’s mistake a “brain fart,” explaining how the veteran outfielder simply lost track of the situation. “But he owned it,” Roberts added, commending Hernandez for taking responsibility after the bizarre sequence. The moment became a talking point across the dugout and social media, highlighting how quickly momentum can swing in October baseball.

Max Muncy launched a deep fly ball that looked headed for extra bases, sparking confusion across the field. Milwaukee outfielder Sal Frelick misjudged the bounce, and the Dodgers’ runners froze in hesitation. Catcher Will Smith, unsure if Frelick made the catch, turned back toward second. Seizing the moment, Brewers catcher William Contreras tagged home for one out, then stepped on third to double off Smith. The official scorer ruled the play as Muncy grounding into a double play, stunning everyone inside the stadium.

Article Continues Below

“I didn’t see it hit the wall,” Smith said after the game. “I just thought he kind of brought it back in and caught it. So, I thought it was an out, maybe a sacrifice fly. But it obviously hit the wall and that’s not what happened.”

ESPN Research noted that Muncy’s double-play ball would have been a home run in nine MLB parks, including Dodger Stadium. Instead, the sequence turned into a costly mistake that killed a Dodgers scoring chance and swung momentum towards the Brewers.

The Brewers capitalized in the moment, but the Dodgers quickly recovered and went on to win. Roberts’ blunt reaction still revealed the frustration of a team that knows such mental lapses can prove costly in October. Now, as the NLCS moves to Game 2, one question lingers: Will this “brain fart” remind the Dodgers to stay sharp even in victory?