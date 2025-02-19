The Los Angeles Dodgers, the richest team in the MLB both literally and figuratively, only got richer this past offseason. The Dodgers were the team that managed to secure the services of burgeoning Japanese international Roki Sasaki, a 23-year-old flamethrower who's expected to be emerge as a quality rotation piece for years to come. It has to be said, however, that transitioning stateside requires a bit of an adjustment period, so Sasaki has to be cut some slack in case he doesn't produce immediately.

Nonetheless, the early results out of the Dodgers' camp bode well for Sasaki's chances of becoming an immediate producer. Manager Dave Roberts lauded the 23-year-old for improving every single day in camp, integrating himself within the team rather quickly.

“(It) was more clean and consistent, and there probably was some nerves in that first one. But I think each outing, each time he takes the mound, he’s going to get more and more comfortable. Certainly the next check point is when he faces some hitters, and then we get him into a Cactus League game. But the talent is still there, obviously,” Roberts said, via Dodgers Nation.

The Dodgers catchers working with Sasaki have been very impressed with him thus far, with Hunter Feduccia and Austin Barnes praising the Japanese international for his deep pitch mix and his ability to confound hitters.

“He was throwing his fastball, splitter and curveball. I thought all three of them looked good. The fastball command was there. I’m sure he’s kind of getting used to the balls,” Feduccia said.

“Oh my gosh, The fastball is a big fastball, it has a lot of carry and ride to it. The ball jumps at you. And the split-finger is different. I’ve never seen a pitch like that before. It’s hard to catch sometimes, it tumbles a lot, it moves all over the place. It goes in different directions. A crazy talent. It’s exciting to see what he’s going to do,” Barnes added.

Roki Sasaki adds to Dodgers' deep cast of starting pitchers

Last season, the Dodgers endured a nightmare on the injury front, with their starters dropping like flies and leaving them nearly shorthanded come postseason time. They then took steps to rectify that this offseason with the additions of Roki Sasaki and Blake Snell.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto figures to play a huge role in the rotation again, while the likes of Shohei Ohtani (set to return to the mound later this year), Clayton Kershaw, and Tyler Glasnow looking to turn the Dodgers into an unstoppable outfit.