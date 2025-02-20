The Los Angeles Dodgers feature a super-team. So which players will be at the top of the starting lineup? On Thursday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed the first four players in LA's everyday lineup, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman were all expected, of course. They are three of the best players in the game. Roberts revealed that Teoscar Hernandez will join them at the top of the Dodgers' lineup.

Ohtani is set to return to his designated hitter duties this season. He is also expected to pitch at some point, as he could potentially return to the mound in May.

Freeman will resume his first base duties, while Mookie Betts is set to play shortstop. Hernandez, an outfielder, re-signed with the Dodgers this offseason. He received interest from around the league in free agency, but he ultimately made the decision to return to the defending champions.

The 32-year-old enjoyed a big 2024 campaign. In addition to helping the Dodgers earn a Fall Classic victory, Hernandez was selected to his second career All-Star game. He even finished 19th in National League MVP voting after slashing .272/.339/.501/.840 across 652 plate appearances. Hernandez added 33 home runs, 32 rebounds, 99 RBI and 12 stolen bases.

At the end of the day, Ohtani, Betts and Freeman will receive the most attention of all the Dodgers position players. They are all superstars without question. Hernandez, though, has established himself as a true star as well. Roberts and the Dodgers understand how valuable he is to the team's success.

The fact that Hernandez is hitting within the top four spots of one of the best lineups of all-time speaks to LA's belief in him. Hernandez will be a player who can hit behind the aforementioned superstars and offer them protection. They should see good pitches to hit as a result of his presence in the lineup.