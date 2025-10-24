Beginning on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers will embark on their quest to claim a dynasty status. They will face off against the Toronto Blue Jays in the World Series.

While they hope to repeat as champions, they are looking to win their third World Series in five years, thus making a good case for a dynasty. They got just the right man at the helm in manager Dave Roberts. He's someone who knows a thing or two about winning as a player and manager.

After all, he won a title in 2004 with the Boston Red Sox as a player. As a manager, Roberts won two with the Dodgers in 2020 and 2024. So when asked if he felt any pressure, Roberts gave an almighty but straightforward answer, per Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times.

“None,” he said.

For the first two games, the Dodgers are going with two of their best. On Friday, the lefty Blake Snell will kick off the series against the exciting Blue Jays rookie Trey Yesavage. Then for Game 2 on Saturday, the right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto will take the mound.

Plus, Shohei Ohtani will likely continue his reign of supremacy at the plate and on the mound.

If the Dodgers win again, Dave Roberts will join a special fraternity

For Roberts, a third World Series title as manager would place him among some of the best. Eleven other managers had won at least three World Series titles during their careers.

Among those names included John McGraw of the New York Giants, Miller Huggins of the Yankees, Tony La Russa of the Athletics and Cardinals, and Sparky Anderson of the Reds and Tigers. Also, the Dodgers would become the first team to repeat as champions since the Yankees from 1998-2000.

Furthermore, Roberts is poised to become the winningest manager in franchise history, placing him above Tommy Lasorda who won two titles (1981, 1988).