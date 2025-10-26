The Los Angeles Dodgers have prevented big swings from occurring in Game 2 of the World Series. The Toronto Blue Jays buried them with multiple home runs in Game 1. Manager Dave Roberts, though, still revealed there's things to fix.

Both teams got locked to a 1-1 tie through five innings. Fox Sports sideline reporter Tom Verducci caught up with the skipper during the game.

“We’re giving a little bit too much credit to the split where it seems like we’re late on the heater,” Roberts acknowledged.

“We’re giving a little bit too much credit to the split where it seems like we’re late on the heater” Tom Verducci talks with Dave Roberts about his team’s approach against Kevin Gausman and about Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s outing so far pic.twitter.com/npf8wv1lrT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Roberts added how the Blue Jays are “creating some stress” and how Toronto is “creating some traffic” with its swings and hits.

But what's the big key Roberts hopes for?

“There's going to be swings-and-misses, but you've got to get on the fastball and take that first pitch strike ball away,” Roberts said.

Game 2 becoming defensive battle between Dodgers-Blue Jays

Article Continues Below

Both pitchers got on their game from the jump inside Rogers Centre.

Kevin Gausman forced a fly out facing Shohei Ohtani to start the game — firing three straight four-seam fastballs to set the tone. Mookie Betts later flied out toward the left field, again facing a four-seamer.

Freddie Freeman doubled to center, though, before Will Smith drove him home on the RBI. But Gausman fanned Teoscar Hernandez to end the inning — firing an 86 mph splitter.

Yoshinobo Yamamoto stressed out the Blue Jays hitter when he got on the mound. He shook off a George Springer double to left and single from Nathan Lukes too. Yamamoto responded by striking out Vladimir Guerrero Jr., lining out Alejandro Kirk and striking out Daulton Varsho.

Both teams stayed tied up at one in the sixth. But Smith ripped a solo home run in the seventh inning to take the 2-1 lead.