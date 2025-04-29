Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts finds himself facing a familiar problem just 25 games into the season. Tyler Glasnow joined Blake Snell on the injured list, leaving Los Angeles with just three of their starters from their Opening Day rotation still healthy. Shohei Ohtani also is quite a ways from returning to pitching while he continues to DH.

Despite the dreary outlook for the team on the mound, Roberts isn't overly concerned. On the contrary, Los Angeles' manager has an idea for how to overcome the lack of starting pitching, according to MLB.com's Sonja Chen.

The answer? Simple. Have the remaining starters pitch on five days' rest until they return to the mound. This is of course normal for most teams, but the Dodgers started the season with their starters going just once a week.

Roberts told reporters that the move is worth discussing. According to him, it would help the team navigate through the short term as they face a packed schedule.

“That’s a conversation as well,” Roberts said. “… It’s another thought as far as given the amount of games we have in a row to have them have less rest in between starts.”

While most of the team's starters have experience pitching with a smaller turnaround between starts, Roki Sasaki is worth watching since Japanese pitchers are used to pitching once a week. The Japanese rookie is experiencing his struggles even on his normal rest. With Snell and Glasnow out, though, the Dodgers' starters need to adapt to their new circumstances.

Dodgers' deep pitching should carry them through this

When they are whole, the Los Angeles rotation is as formidable as any in recent memory. Ohtani, Glasnow, and Tony Gonsolin are all former All-Stars. Clayton Kershaw and Snell have Cy Young awards. Sasaki but more so Yamamoto are having success for the Dodgers.

The team isn't letting pitching troubles get in the way of a hot start to Los Angeles' season. The team is near the top of the National League despite fighting with the San Diego Padres for the lead in their division.

Roberts is an experienced manager. The fanbase and his players are confident that he will do whatever puts the Los Angeles Dodgers in the best spot to repeat as World Series Champions. But first, they need to reach the postseason for the 13th straight season.