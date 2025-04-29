The Los Angeles Dodgers have been rolling right along in the 2025 MLB season, currently sitting at 19-10 after a recent home victory over the Miami Marlins. The Dodgers have dealt with their fair share of injuries this year, including to star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, but the team is so deep that it hasn't mattered a whole lot so far.

Still, fans are eager to see the stars back out on the diamond, and recently, MLB insider Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported on a positive development as it pertains to both Kershaw and superstar Shohei Ohtani's pitching prospects.

“Kershaw could be back May 18,” said Heyman, per the MLB Network on X. “He looked good in spring to me, he's pitching in the minors, looks good. So that's good news… of course the big question is Ohtani. I'm hearing a lot of talk about the second half for him. They're kind of slow playing it because they can. They have the most bullpen innings of any team right now… no need to worry too much about this team.”

The rich will get even richer

The Dodgers are in the rare position of coming off of a World Series championship and still having gotten demonstrably better in the ensuing offseason, adding free agents like Blake Snell as well as multiple international stars.

Ohtani has yet to pitch for the Dodgers since signing there in the 2024 offseason but he has made his presence known at the plate, helping the franchise secure its first World Series trophy since 2020 last year, and its first one played in front of fans since the 1980s.

Kershaw may not be the pitcher that he once was in his prime but he can still be a valuable member of one of the MLB's deepest rotations with the Dodgers, and has plenty of big game experience to boot (even if not all of it is positive experience).

Overall, the Dodgers aren't quite as dominant so far as some may have expected considering their loaded roster, but there is plenty of time to turn that around, especially once they get some of their pitching stars back on the mound.