Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is providing some key new information about one of his players. Roberts says team pitcher Tony Gonsolin is progressing well after being hurt last season. Gonsolin is pitching at nearly the same velocity that he was before getting hurt.

“I think he's in a really good spot given what he's been through the last calendar year,” Roberts said, per the Orange County Register.

Gonsolin's throws are clocking in at about 91 miles per hour. That's just a bit slower than his 94 miles per hour standard.

Last year, the Dodgers pitcher missed the entire season. Gonsolin had Tommy John surgery and spent the season recovering from that procedure.

The Dodgers need Tony Gonsolin to add to its pitching depth

The Dodgers won the 2024 World Series without Gonsolin in the rotation. That gives fans hope that the team can be even better when the hurler is healthy.

In 2022, Gonsolin was an All-Star. He started 24 games that season, and posted a 16-1 record with a 2.14 ERA. He also collected 119 strikeouts that year for the club. His numbers went down a bit in 2023, but he still managed to win 8 games.

Gonsolin is now in a Dodgers rotation that includes Japanese stars Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki. A healthy Gonsolin would make that rotation even more dangerous in the National League. It is uncertain though how the Dodgers plan to use him, but there seems to be a spot there. Los Angeles lost Walker Buehler in free agency this past offseason.

The pitcher got some work in on Friday, in a spring game against the Chicago Cubs.

“Overall felt pretty good. I thought the fastball execution could be a little bit better but thought I threw a couple of good splitters, couple good sliders and couple good curveballs. Overall, it was good results.” Gonsolin said, per The Sporting Tribune.

Roberts is clearly impressed with what he is seeing so far from the veteran pitcher.

“Right now, he looks strong,” Roberts said. “Delivery looks consistent. His secondary pitches are crisp, and I’m looking forward to building him up.”

The Dodgers are loaded on the roster this season. Roberts recently announced that Shohei Ohtani will become the team's leadoff hitter. Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Teoscar Hernandez will hit 2-4. That crew, along with a healthy Gonsolin to build more depth in the pitching rotation has to freak out some of Major League Baseball's opposing teams.

Spring games for the Dodgers continue on Saturday. The team plays the Kansas City Royals.