The Pittsburgh Pirates season has been a roller coaster of promise and frustration. Despite flashes of competitiveness, inconsistency ultimately derailed their playoff hopes. With the door to the offseason now wide open, the Pirates faces pivotal roster decisions, and one player has emerged as the clear trade candidate: Jack Suwinski.

High Hopes That Never Materialized

When the Pirates acquired Jack Suwinski, expectations were high. He was viewed as a potential power bat who could anchor the lineup and grow into a key piece of the rebuild. Early in his career, he offered glimpses of promise with clutch home runs, highlight-reel catches, and a few game-changing moments. However, those flashes proved unsustainable.

In the 2025 season, Suwinski’s production fell sharply. He hit just .132 over 121 at-bats, managing only 3 home runs, 8 RBIs, and a .525 OPS. Opposing pitchers quickly learned to exploit his weaknesses, forcing him into prolonged slumps and exposing his lack of adjustment at the plate.

Numbers That Tell the Story

Baseball is a results-driven game, and Suwinski’s 2025 numbers leave little room for optimism. In fact, his .132 batting average this season ranks among the lowest for Pirates hitters with significant at-bats, and his .525 OPS sits far below league-average production. Furthermore, his -0.1 WAR shows that his on-field contributions have actually hurt the team more than they’ve helped.

While Suwinski’s raw power remains intriguing, his declining plate discipline and inability to make consistent contact expose deeper developmental issues. Ultimately, for a team striving to become competitive again, his struggles have simply become too costly to overlook.

Why a Trade Makes Sense Now

The Pirates offseason presents the perfect opportunity for the team to reset and maximize Suwinski’s remaining value. Therefore, trading him now would allow the Pirates to free up roster space for promising young outfield prospects. Moreover, these players are ready to contribute at the major league level.

At the same time, teams with deeper lineups and less immediate pressure to produce, such as the Mariners or Guardians, might view Suwinski as a low-cost reclamation project. By doing so, the Pirates could target controllable pitching or versatile bench players. These additions, in turn, can provide more immediate and consistent value. Ultimately, while the return may not be blockbuster-level, making a move now strengthens the roster and aligns with the organization’s long-term vision

A Message to the Fanbase

Trading Suwinski would also send a strong message to the fanbase after another up-and-down Pirates season. Fans have endured years of rebuilding promises, and their patience is wearing thin. Making this move would demonstrate that mediocrity is no longer acceptable and that management is fully committed to constructing a competitive roster. It would also signal accountability, a willingness to make tough decisions, and a clear commitment to building a team capable of contending in the National League Central.

The Bigger Picture

The Pirates are entering a pivotal phase in their rebuild. With young pitching talent emerging and several top prospects pushing for MLB roles, the organization can no longer afford to waste valuable opportunities on players who are failing to progress. While Suwinski’s potential might still appeal to other teams, Pittsburgh’s priorities have shifted. The focus is now on developing consistent contributors who can stabilize the lineup and accelerate the rebuilding process. It is time to prioritize reliability over untapped potential.

Final Thoughts

The 2025 Pirates season revealed both promise and lingering shortcomings. Trading Jack Suwinski this offseason isn’t just about the Pirates moving on from one disappointing player. It’s about redefining the team’s identity and setting a new tone for the future. By addressing their roster weaknesses and acting decisively, the Pirates can start building momentum and position themselves for meaningful progress in the years ahead.