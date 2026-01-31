Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani will be a designated hitter for Team Japan in the World Baseball Classic. However, there has been speculation about the two-way phenom pitching in the WBC. On Saturday, Ohtani and the club set the record straight on his pitching status for the highly coveted event.

Reports indicate that the 31-year-old will not pitch in the WBC, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts claimed that it was Ohtani's decision not to pitch and instead save his arm for the 2026 MLB season.

“Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani will not pitch in the WBC, adding that it was Ohtani’s decision.”

Ohtani will lead the charge for Team Japan, as they attempt to win the World Baseball Classic once again after winning it in 2023. He was still playing for the Los Angeles Angels the last time he participated in the WBC, and served as a DH and pitcher in that tournament. He famously struck out then-Angels teammate Mike Trout to clinch Japan's 3-2 victory over the USA.

This time around, though, Team Japan will not have Shohei Ohtani in the starting rotation. It's probably a smart move for the five-time All-Star, as he won't put any stress on his throwing arm before the start of the 2026 campaign. At the very least, Japan will lean on Ohtani's big bat throughout the WBC.

Ohtani is entering his ninth year in MLB. He finished the 2025 regular season with impressive numbers yet again, winning his third straight MVP Award (fourth total). As a hitter, Shohei Ohtani owned a .282 batting average and .392 OBP while recording 172 hits, 55 home runs (career-high), and 102 RBIs. As a pitcher, he ended the year with a 2.87 ERA and 1.04 WHIP, along with 62 strikeouts.