Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Evan Phillips is recovering from a shoulder injury. Phillips, a right-handed reliever, threw his third bullpen of the spring on Thursday, according to Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register. The Dodgers bullpen could certainly use a healthy Evan Phillips.

Phillips, 30, established himself as a star in 2022 after pitching to a remarkable 1.14 ERA across 64 appearances. In 2023, Phillips began to receive more save opportunities. Although Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was hesitant to officially name a closer, Phillips' 24 saves suggest he earned the role. Phillips also recorded a 2.05 ERA during the '23 campaign.

In 2024, though, Phillips took a step in the wrong direction. His 3.62 ERA was respectable, but far from his 2022 and 2023 performances. He turned in 18 saves for the entire season as well.

The Dodgers feature plenty of pitching depth. Their starting rotation is especially full of pitching options. The bullpen has potential, but having a veteran hurler such as Phillips would help matters.

Los Angeles will continue to closely monitor Evan Phillips' injury status. If all goes well on Thursday, then it may not be long before he finds himself trending in an even more promising direction.

Dodgers hoping for healthy 2025 season amid World Series aspirations

The Dodgers, fresh off a World Series win, have aspirations of repeating as champions following their memorable 2024 campaign. The ball club remained aggressive this past offseason, adding even more talent to an already loaded roster. Anything short of a Fall Classic victory will certainly be regarded as a failure for the 2025 Dodgers.

In all reality, Los Angeles will likely have a tremendous opportunity to reach the World Series once again. The National League has talent, but there are no teams that currently compare to the Dodgers' super-team. Injuries may be the only element of the game that can derail LA's upcoming campaign.