The Los Angeles Dodgers were the first team to emerge from the Wild Card round after sweeping the Cincinnati Reds. The Dodgers’ starting pitching was dominant and Roki Sasaki slammed the door on the Reds, closing out a series-clinching 8-4 win.

Los Angeles is moving on to the Division Series and a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Dodgers are attempting to become the first team to repeat as World Series champions since the New York Yankees won their third-straight title in 2000. And Miguel Rojas likes LA’s chances.

“I feel like we have the best personnel in this clubhouse to go the distance. And I’m happy that I got the chance to play with them,” Rojas said when discussing the upcoming clash with the Phillies, per MLB Network.

“Our team has a lot of potential to do something special, something that hasn’t been done in 25 years,” Rojas added, referring to a potential repeat.

Miguel Rojas senses a Dodgers’ World Series repeat

Article Continues Below

“Everybody in this clubhouse has an opportunity to bring something special to the city of LA. And [to] an organization that’s been doing everything that they can to put the best product on the field. And I think everybody in baseball and everybody, especially in Los Angeles, should be proud of the team that we have.”

The Dodgers picked up Rojas’ $5 million club option over the offseason. The team retained the veteran infielder after he won the World Series with LA in 2024. Manager Dave Roberts values Rojas’ versatility and postseason experience. However, he’s also an important presence in the clubhouse.

The 12th-year utility man helped keep the team loose during a historic 16-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs earlier this season. Rojas ended up taking the mound to save LA’s bullpen in the blowout. And he got his teammates laughing by imitating the Dodgers’ starters.

Los Angeles hopes there’s no need for Rojas to pitch in the playoffs. So far, the rotation is off to a historically great start. Blake Snell and Yoshinobu Yamamoto shined against the Reds. And Shohei Ohtani will make his postseason debut in Game 1 of the NLDS.

The Phillies have home field advantage in the series. However, the Dodgers could have a secret weapon. Roki Sasaki has earned Dave Roberts’ trust in his short time as a reliever. After a successful ninth inning against the Reds, he could work as the Dodgers’ closer in the playoffs.