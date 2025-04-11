The Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs will go head-to-head in LA on Friday night. First baseman Freddie Freeman previously re-injured his ankle after a shower “mishap.” The expectation is that Freeman will return on Friday against the Cubs, but is Freeman officially playing tonight?

Nothing is official as of this story's writing. With that being said, Jon Morosi of MLB Network confirmed that Freeman is indeed expected to play on Friday night.

“The expectation is Freddie Freeman will be in the lineup for the Dodgers tonight,” Morosi said during an appearance on MLB Network's MLB Central.

Freeman appeared in three games before suffering the injury. He has slashed .250/.250/.833/1.083 across 12 total plate appearances. The Dodgers slugger has crushed two home runs in those three games.

It is difficult to find a hitter who is more consistent than Freddie Freeman. He seems to always find himself in the MVP conversation as a result. The veteran has surprisingly only earned one MVP award in his career, but he's finished within the top five of voting on five separate occasions.

Dodgers need a Freddie Freeman boost

The Dodgers, meanwhile, have slowed down following a hot start to the season. Their 10-4 record is respectable without question, yet they are third in the competitive National League West. LA was expected by almost everyone to run away with the division — and they certainly still can as it is only April — but the San Diego Padres, San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks could make things interesting.

Freeman's injury return will give the Dodgers a boost. The Cubs hold a 9-6 record which is good for first place in the NL Central, so they will present the Dodgers with a true challenge.

First pitch is scheduled for 10:10 PM EST in Los Angeles. As for the question of if Freddie Freeman is playing tonight vs. the Cubs, the answer is most likely.